Man Arrested for Murdering Woman in Samut Prakan Condo









SAMUT PRAKAN, Dec 28 (TNA) – Police had a suspect re-enact his murder of a woman who lived in the same condominium building in Bang Phli district as he claimed he had intended only to steal her valuables.

Samut Prakan police commander Pol Maj Gen Chumphol Phumphuang supervised the re-enactment by suspect Nathachai Atsamat, 31, who stabbed a 23-year-old native of Phichit province to death at their condominium building on Dec 25.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





