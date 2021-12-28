December 28, 2021

Man Arrested for Murdering Woman in Samut Prakan Condo

41 mins ago TN
Air conditioning condominium

Air conditioned condominium apartment building. Photo: terimakasih(Pixabay).




SAMUT PRAKAN, Dec 28 (TNA) – Police had a suspect re-enact his murder of a woman who lived in the same condominium building in Bang Phli district as he claimed he had intended only to steal her valuables.

Samut Prakan police commander Pol Maj Gen Chumphol Phumphuang supervised the re-enactment by suspect Nathachai Atsamat, 31, who stabbed a 23-year-old native of Phichit province to death at their condominium building on Dec 25.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

CentralWorld shopping center in Bangkok

CentralWorld to Hold 3D Virtual New Year Countdown Event

24 hours ago TN
Condominium buildings on Ramintra Road in Bnagkok

Man arrested in Bangkok for B500m crypto scam

3 days ago TN
A ship at Khlong Toei Port, Bangkok

Bangkok police seize nearly 200 kg of methamphetamine hidden in punching bags

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Airbus A350 XWB roll out

Boeing & Airbus sound alarm over 5G rollout

4 mins ago TN
Tuk Tuk in Kalasin

54 new COVID-19 cases in Kalasin

9 mins ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine VRC testing

Several factors make Thais vulnerable to Omicron variant infection

12 mins ago TN
Ping river in Chiangmai

Chiang Mai Countdown Festival Starts

22 mins ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

PM Prayut urges people to take ATK tests for New Year celebrations

25 mins ago TN