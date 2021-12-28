Man Arrested for Murdering Woman in Samut Prakan Condo
SAMUT PRAKAN, Dec 28 (TNA) – Police had a suspect re-enact his murder of a woman who lived in the same condominium building in Bang Phli district as he claimed he had intended only to steal her valuables.
Samut Prakan police commander Pol Maj Gen Chumphol Phumphuang supervised the re-enactment by suspect Nathachai Atsamat, 31, who stabbed a 23-year-old native of Phichit province to death at their condominium building on Dec 25.
TNA