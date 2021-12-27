December 27, 2021

927 million baht paid to over 8,000 people suffering side effects from COVID vaccinations

35 seconds ago
COVID-19 vaccine vial and syringe

COVID-19 vaccine vial and syringe. Photo: Asian Development Bank / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Between April 5th and December 26th, Thailand’s National Health Security Office (NHSO) paid out about 927 million baht in financial aid to 8,470 people who suffered undesirable side effects after being inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Atthaporn Limpanyalert, NHSO deputy secretary-general, 11,707 people have filed claims for financial support after COVID-19 vaccinations, but only 8,470, or 72.39%, have met the criteria for compensation. Ofthe 1,752 cases which failed to meet the requirements, 615 have appealed and 1,485 cases are under consideration.

Thai PBS World

By Thai PBS World

