927 million baht paid to over 8,000 people suffering side effects from COVID vaccinations
Between April 5th and December 26th, Thailand’s National Health Security Office (NHSO) paid out about 927 million baht in financial aid to 8,470 people who suffered undesirable side effects after being inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines.
According to Atthaporn Limpanyalert, NHSO deputy secretary-general, 11,707 people have filed claims for financial support after COVID-19 vaccinations, but only 8,470, or 72.39%, have met the criteria for compensation. Ofthe 1,752 cases which failed to meet the requirements, 615 have appealed and 1,485 cases are under consideration.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
