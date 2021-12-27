CentralWorld to Hold 3D Virtual New Year Countdown Event
BANGKOK, Dec 27 (TNA) – Central Pattana Public Company Limited has decided to organize its “centralwOrld bangkOk cOuntdOwn 2022” in a 3D virtual form and people can witness the event online to help contain COVID-19.
The New Year countdown event will be broadcast via ONE 31, Facebook Fanpage: CentralWorld and the online sites of nationwide Central department stores, Facebook Fanpage: Viu Thailand, Bangkok Post, Post Today, Khaosod, Thairath and Workpoint Entertainment from 10.15pm on Dec 31.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
