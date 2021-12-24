Bangkok City Hall Cancels New Year Events









BANGKOK, Dec 23 (TNA) — The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) cancels all its New Year events including a prayer gathering during the New Year transition to curb COVID-19.

Bangkok deputy governor Kriangyos Sudlabha said the BMA made the decision as the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) urged organizations to follow the request of the World Health Organization (WHO) for countries to cancel New Year events to protect public health systems because the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant. Besides, Omicron infections were also spreading fast in Thailand, he said.

