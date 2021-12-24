December 24, 2021

Bangkok City Hall Cancels New Year Events

52 mins ago TN
New Year lights at Ratchaprasong intersection

New Year lights at Ratchaprasong intersection in Pathum Wan, Bangkok. Photo: Lerdsuwa.




BANGKOK, Dec 23 (TNA) — The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) cancels all its New Year events including a prayer gathering during the New Year transition to curb COVID-19.

Bangkok deputy governor Kriangyos Sudlabha said the BMA made the decision as the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) urged organizations to follow the request of the World Health Organization (WHO) for countries to cancel New Year events to protect public health systems because the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant. Besides, Omicron infections were also spreading fast in Thailand, he said.

