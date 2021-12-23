Baby found alive after two days abandoned in Krabi forest









Thai villagers found a baby girl alive after she had been abandoned at least two days earlier in a forest in Krabi province. The newborn was covered in vegetation, her body bore cuts and insect bite marks.

According to the US New York Post, a group of men who were collecting rubber from trees made the discovery on 19 December. They heard a high-pitched cry and approached to find out.

The baby was naked, covered only by the remains of banana leaves and maggots that were crawling all over her body.

The subjects did not want to risk touching her, so they called the authorities, who arrived at the scene after an hour. A team of paramedics was also needed to provide first aid to the child.

The girl was rescued from the plants in the undergrowth. She was immediately taken to the nearest hospital, where she was treated for severe dehydration.

Farmers say it is a miracle that the baby is still alive, as the area is home to dangerous animals such as cobras and pythons, as well as temperatures that can reach 35°C during the day.

Doctors interviewed by the local press said the girl remains under observation and is otherwise healthy.

