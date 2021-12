The suspension of the “Test & Go” scheme could affect foreign tourists arriving in Phuket via its sandbox scheme, the island’s tourist association said on Wednesday.

Under Test & Go, fully vaccinated visitors from 63 countries and territories were exempt from quarantine and required to spend just a single night at a hotel that passed the Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus certification.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts