Israeli tourist who fled quarantine in Bangkok infected with Omicron









BANGKOK, Dec 23 (TNA) – The Department of Medical Sciences confirmed that the Israeli visitor who sneaked away from his hotel in Bangkok was infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and his previous tests at two hospitals had returned negative because of the reduced level of the disease in his body.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said that samples from the visitor who had entered the country through the Test & Go program were repeatedly tested and showed he had the Omicron variant. The samples were collected from his hotel room.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





