December 23, 2021

Israeli tourist who fled quarantine in Bangkok infected with Omicron

COVID-19 coronavirus testing at BNH Hospital, Bangkok

BANGKOK, Dec 23 (TNA) – The Department of Medical Sciences confirmed that the Israeli visitor who sneaked away from his hotel in Bangkok was infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and his previous tests at two hospitals had returned negative because of the reduced level of the disease in his body.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said that samples from the visitor who had entered the country through the Test & Go program were repeatedly tested and showed he had the Omicron variant. The samples were collected from his hotel room.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

