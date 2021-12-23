Israeli tourist who fled quarantine in Bangkok infected with Omicron
BANGKOK, Dec 23 (TNA) – The Department of Medical Sciences confirmed that the Israeli visitor who sneaked away from his hotel in Bangkok was infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and his previous tests at two hospitals had returned negative because of the reduced level of the disease in his body.
Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said that samples from the visitor who had entered the country through the Test & Go program were repeatedly tested and showed he had the Omicron variant. The samples were collected from his hotel room.
TNA