An Israeli tourist who sparked a manhunt after leaving his Bangkok hotel without waiting for his Covid-19 test result, which proved positive, surrendered to police on Koh Samui on Wednesday afternoon.

He initially headed to Pattaya, but later went south to the holiday island.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Online Reporters and Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

