Hazardous Haze in Central Plain Provinces Including Bangkok

Traffic jam in Bangkok, one of the world’s most congested cities. Photo: Bernard Spragg. NZ / flickr.









BANGKOK, Dec 22 (TNA) – The Pollution Control Department detected the hazardous levels of fine dust in Bangkok and other central plain provinces.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the department, said the hazardous levels of particulate matter 2.5 microns and less in diameter (PM2.5) were detected in Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





