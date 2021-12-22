Hazardous Haze in Central Plain Provinces Including Bangkok
BANGKOK, Dec 22 (TNA) – The Pollution Control Department detected the hazardous levels of fine dust in Bangkok and other central plain provinces.
Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the department, said the hazardous levels of particulate matter 2.5 microns and less in diameter (PM2.5) were detected in Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA