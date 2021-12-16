December 16, 2021

Excessive PM2.5 dust covering 23 areas in and around Bangkok

6 mins ago TN
Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok

Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




23 areas in Bangkok and surrounding provinces are experiencing air pollution today (Thursday), with the amount of PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere exceeding the 50-micron safety level, partially due to weak air circulation.

According to the Pollution Control Department’s Air4Thai webpage today, the amounts of PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere in and around Bangkok, measured at 9am, range from 34-64 microns, with over 50 microns in 23 areas.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

Leave a Reply

Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok

