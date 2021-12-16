Reinforcements sent to Myanmar camp in Tak where riot erupted









TAK: Security authorities sent reinforcements to the Myanmar refugee camp where a riot erupted on Tuesday night and insisted on legal action against dissident refugees.

Paramilitary rangers, border patrol police, local administrators and territorial defence volunteers were deployed around the perimeter of the Mae La refugee camp in tambon Mae La on Thursday in a bid to prevent another riot. However, officials were still unable to enter the camp that lodges about 40,000 Myanmar nationals.

