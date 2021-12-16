December 16, 2021

Reinforcements sent to Myanmar camp in Tak where riot erupted

5 mins ago TN
Village of the Karen hilltribe in northern Thailand

Village of the Karen hilltribe in northern Thailand. Photo: Dirk Weber.




TAK: Security authorities sent reinforcements to the Myanmar refugee camp where a riot erupted on Tuesday night and insisted on legal action against dissident refugees.

Paramilitary rangers, border patrol police, local administrators and territorial defence volunteers were deployed around the perimeter of the Mae La refugee camp in tambon Mae La on Thursday in a bid to prevent another riot. However, officials were still unable to enter the camp that lodges about 40,000 Myanmar nationals.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pinitwong
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter of the Royal Thai Army in Khon Kaen

2 Soldiers Killed in Helicopter Crash in Nakhon Sawan

2 days ago TN
HINO truck fire engine in Thailand

Employee ‘angry’ at boss blows up warehouse in Nakhon Pathom

5 days ago TN
Phra Pathom Chedi temple in Nakhon Pathom

Four of nine escapees caught in Nakhon Pathom

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Plastic bottles and waste at the garbage beach of Malaysia

Ten Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Malaysian Coast

1 min ago TN
Village of the Karen hilltribe in northern Thailand

Reinforcements sent to Myanmar camp in Tak where riot erupted

5 mins ago TN
Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok

Excessive PM2.5 dust covering 23 areas in and around Bangkok

6 hours ago TN
“ChulaCov19” Thailand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Tested on Humans

Prayut Thanks Thais As Vaccination Nearly Reaches 100 Million Doses

6 hours ago TN
Nora Dance performed by Nora Thummnit Thaksin University Group at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre in Thailand

Nora Dance Becomes World’s Cultural Heritage

6 hours ago TN