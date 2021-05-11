Thai Government Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Refugees from Myanmar





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai military has provided shelter and humanitarian assistance to more than 2,200 people who have fled the hostilities across the border in Myanmar.

Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich said the military has set up a safe zone, where those who cross the Salween River, which forms the natural border between Thailand and Myanmar, in Mae Hong Son, are being accommodated.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



