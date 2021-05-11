May 11, 2021

Thai Government Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Refugees from Myanmar

Demonstrators display banners during 2021 protests in Myanmar against Military Coup

Demonstrators display banners during 2021 protests in Myanmar against Military Coup. Photo: MgHla (aka) Htin Linn Aye. CC BY-SA 4.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai military has provided shelter and humanitarian assistance to more than 2,200 people who have fled the hostilities across the border in Myanmar.

Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich said the military has set up a safe zone, where those who cross the Salween River, which forms the natural border between Thailand and Myanmar, in Mae Hong Son, are being accommodated.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand

