Chiang Mai Uni student slashes chest with razor blade in protest against lèse majesté law





A Chiang Mai University student has slashed his chest with a razor blade in protest against the country’s lèse majesté law this morning (Tuesday).

The incident, with the cut made in the shape of “112″, happened when the student arrived at Phu Ping Ratchanivet police station to acknowledge charges of an alleged violation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lèse majesté law, and an alleged breach of the National Flag Act.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

