May 11, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Chiang Mai Uni student slashes chest with razor blade in protest against lèse majesté law

1 min read
4 hours ago TN
Traffic police in Chiang Mai

Traffic policeman in Chiang Mai. Photo: Love Krittaya.


A Chiang Mai University student has slashed his chest with a razor blade in protest against the country’s lèse majesté law this morning (Tuesday).

The incident, with the cut made in the shape of “112″, happened when the student arrived at Phu Ping Ratchanivet police station to acknowledge charges of an alleged violation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lèse majesté law, and an alleged breach of the National Flag Act.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing his two-month pregnant wife in Nan

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Chiang Mai Prohibits Indoor Mass Gatherings

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Chiang Mai establishes Hospitech as another option for COVID-19 patients

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID from African Gem Traders Spreads Fast

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand logs 1,919 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Chiang Mai Uni student slashes chest with razor blade in protest against lèse majesté law

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai Government Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Refugees from Myanmar

5 hours ago TN

Disabled