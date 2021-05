David Streckfuss, an American academic who has been involved in pro-democracy activities and written articles about the kingdom’s lèse majesté law, was granted a work visa on Monday (May 3).

The visa issuance was announced amid growing concerns that Streckfuss would be another victim of the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

