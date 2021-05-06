Recovered COVID-19 Patients Encouraged To Donate Plasma





BANGKOK, May 6 (TNA) – The National Blood Center of the Thai Red Cross Society invited the male COVID-19 cases who fully recovered and are healthy to donate plasma which supports COVID-19 treatment and reduces the degrees of illness.

Assoc Prof Dr Dootchai Chaiwanichsiri, director of the National Blood Center, said plasma from the COVID-19 cases who recovered contained antibodies to the virus and could be used to help newly infected people who would be protected from severe illness because the virus could be stopped before seriously damaging lung cells.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

