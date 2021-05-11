May 11, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand logs 1,919 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday

1 min read
4 hours ago TN
Supermarket cashiers wear masks and face shields to maintain physical distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok

Supermarket cashiers wear masks and face shields to maintain physical distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Chet Thaochoo. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


The government reported another 31 Covid-19 fatalities on Tuesday, for an accumulated toll of 452, and 1,919 new infections raise the total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 86,924.

The daily death toll matched the record high announced on May 3, when the government reported 2,041 new cases. It compares with 22 new deaths reported on Monday and 1,630 new cases.

Full story:
Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID from African Gem Traders Spreads Fast

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai Government Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Refugees from Myanmar

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

First case of Indian COVID-19 variant detected in a Thai mother and her 4-year old son

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID from African Gem Traders Spreads Fast

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand logs 1,919 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Chiang Mai Uni student slashes chest with razor blade in protest against lèse majesté law

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai Government Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Refugees from Myanmar

5 hours ago TN

Disabled