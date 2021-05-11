Thailand logs 1,919 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday





The government reported another 31 Covid-19 fatalities on Tuesday, for an accumulated toll of 452, and 1,919 new infections raise the total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 86,924.

The daily death toll matched the record high announced on May 3, when the government reported 2,041 new cases. It compares with 22 new deaths reported on Monday and 1,630 new cases.

Full story:

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



