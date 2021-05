CHANTHABURI, May 11 (TNA) – A COVID-19 cluster from infected African gem traders was spreading fast as there were 91 new cases in the eastern province yesterday.

Active case finding in Chanthaburi from May 6 to 9 found 109 COVID-19 cases and the 91 new cases on May 10 made a new high in the province in the latest wave of the disease.

They included 47 Africans and their 44 Thai family members.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts