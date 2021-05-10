May 10, 2021

New COVID-19 Clusters Emerge in Chanthaburi and Chiang Mai Provinces

View of Chanthaburi city

View of Chanthaburi city. Photo by Ajtnk.


Chanthaburi – The Chanthaburi provincial public office said more than 109 gemstone traders, from Guinea, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire and Gambia in Africa, have tested positive for COVID-19 between 6 and 9 May in the province, although none carried the African or Indian variants of the virus.

Medical workers from hospitals and the provincial health office also set up a testing site at a Buddhist center, targeting 250 residents who came into contact with the African traders, while the traders must comply strictly with health measures and enter quarantine for at least 14 days.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

