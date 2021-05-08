May 8, 2021

Gems market in Chanthaburi closed for 14 days after African traders infected with COVID

Chanthaburi River also known as Mae Nam Chan

Chanthaburi River also known as Mae Nam Chan


The famous Gems Market, or Gems Road, in Thailand’s the eastern province of Chanthaburi has been ordered to close for 14 days, after a group of 52 African gem traders were found to be infected with COVID-19.

Dr. Apirak Pisut-arporn, the provincial health chief, said Friday that this cluster of infections has affected a large group of people, hence the need to conduct active screening among all the Africans in the province and other people in their communities.

By Thai PBS World

