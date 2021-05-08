Consumer Confidence Drops to Record Low in April amid New COVID-19 Outbreak

Consumer Confidence Drops to Record Low in April amid New COVID-19 Outbreak1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTTC) said consumer confidence hit a record low in April, dropping to 46.0 from 48.5 in March, dented by a new wave of COVID-19 infections.
UTTC president Thanavath Phonvichai said consumers feel that the economy has not recovered much and, lacking catalysts and consumer confidence, will remain on a downward trend with no signs of recovery until new infections decrease and more vaccinations are administered.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
