May 8, 2021

Consumer Confidence Drops to Record Low in April amid New COVID-19 Outbreak

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: Thailand becausewecan / Pixabay.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTTC) said consumer confidence hit a record low in April, dropping to 46.0 from 48.5 in March, dented by a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

UTTC president Thanavath Phonvichai said consumers feel that the economy has not recovered much and, lacking catalysts and consumer confidence, will remain on a downward trend with no signs of recovery until new infections decrease and more vaccinations are administered.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

