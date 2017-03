The special forest crime-suppression taskforce was involved in an inspection of two resorts in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Wang Nam Khiao district on Tuesday that determined the properties had allegedly encroached on Thap Lan National Park.

The operation involved 50 officials from the Phaya Sua taskforce and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation’s land-plot inspection team.

