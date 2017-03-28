Germany warns Turkish residents over surveillance from Ankara: report

PanARMENIAN.Net – German states are warning some expatriate residents that Turkey is spying or secretly filming them, a media report says. A leading German politician has accused Ankara of staging “a coup on democracy,” Deutsche Welle reports.

Turkey’s spy agency has identified hundreds of alleged supporters of exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen living in Germany, compiling details into a dossier and passing it on to Berlin, a German media report says.

As well as names, the list contains addresses, telephone numbers and photos taken in secret through surveillance cameras, according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper (link in German). It’s said to identify more than 300 people and 200 various clubs, schools, and other institutions with alleged links to Gülen.

