The EU ‘Could See Even More Political Tensions in Coming Years’

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has warned US Vice President Mike Pence that another war in could erupt in the Western Balkans if the EU collapses. He also urged President Donald Trump against encouraging countries to copy Brexit. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Athens-based political analyst Dimitris Rapidis.

Dimitris Rapidis said that the EU’s extensive involvement in the political and economic life of the former Yugoslav states since the end of the Balkan wars of the 1990s has secured “democracy and a stable political system” there.

“Greece, Turkey and Italy want to maintain stability in the region they are closely involved with; that’s why even though the nationalist sentiment is always present in the Balkans, the risk of such conflicts flaring up again is much less now,” Rapidis noted.

