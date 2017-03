BANGKOK, 27 March 2017 (NNT) – Meteorologists warned people nationwide against thunderstorms during the first half of this week due to the arrival of a high-pressure system from China and westerly winds from Myanmar.

People living in the North and Northeast of Thailand are advised to be cautious when leaving their homes as tropical and hail storms could knock off trees and billboards.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom