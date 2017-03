BANGKOK, 22 March 2017 (NNT) – Thunderstorms have been forecast in the Northeast, the South, and the East of the country due to the humidity coming from the South China Sea.

According to meteorologists, residents living in northeastern, southern and eastern parts of Thailand will experience heavy rains as a result of high humidity brought to the regions by gusty winds from the South China Sea.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom