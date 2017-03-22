Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Thailand marks World Water Day

The Bhumibol Dam in Tak, Thailand.
BANGKOK, 22 March 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment has hosted an event to celebrate World Water Day on 22 March at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, praising His late Majesty King Rama IX’s teachings as the prototype for the nation’s water management plan.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Gen. Surasak Kanchanarat said that the event was held under the theme “His Majesty the late King’s Teachings on Sustainable Water Management”.

Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee

