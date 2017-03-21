Turkish Ruling Party Cancels Constitutional Referendum Rallies in Germany

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) canceled all its upcoming rallies aimed at gaining support among Turkish communities for the referendum on constitutional amendments, which were to be held in Germany in the light of Berlin’s strong opposition, local media reported Tuesday.

BERLIN (Sputnik) — All 15 rallies and events in Germany, at which Turkish lawmakers and high-ranking representatives from the AKP were scheduled to speak as part of the country’s campaign for a referendum on the enhancement of the judiciary and legislative powers of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were canceled, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported, citing a coordination bureau of the AKP in Cologne.

