Turkey’s Erdogan says may review relations with Europe after referendum

PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, March 21 said after an April referendum Turkey may review relations with Europe, which he described as ‘fascist and cruel’ and resembling that of the pre-World War Two era, Reuters said.

Turkey and Europe are at loggerheads with Ankara accusing some European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands of applying what it says are ‘Nazi methods’ by banning the rallies of Turkish ministers among expatriate Turks ahead of a key vote that could give Erdogan greater powers.

