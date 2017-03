The father of a 15-year-old Thai student who was found dead at a hotel in India’s West Bengal wants to file a lawsuit against the hotel’s owner.

“I understand what happened to my son was an accident, but I still want to see better safety standards at hotels because there are thousands of Thai students studying at schools at hill stations near Darjeeling,” Sittichai Koetsirikunwong, 42, told the Bangkok Post.

PRANGTHONG JITCHAROENKUL