Bank employee fined 1,000 baht for shouting “bomb” at the carpark of Suvarnabhumi airport

A bank employee was fined 1,000 baht and given a lecture by Suvarnabhumi airport police station after he falsely shouted that there was bomb in a cardboard box he carried and thrown on the floor of the restricted zone of the car park.

The bank employee, identified only as Mr Aroon, drive his car into the restricted zone of the car park of Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday. He was stopped by a security guard, demanding a search of the car, but Aroon left a car, carrying a cardboard box and threw it in front of the guard and shouted “bomb, bomb”.

