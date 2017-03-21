Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Home > Bangkok > Bank employee fined 1,000 baht for shouting “bomb” at the carpark of Suvarnabhumi airport

Bank employee fined 1,000 baht for shouting “bomb” at the carpark of Suvarnabhumi airport

Suvarnabhumi air traffic control tower is 132 meters high
TN Bangkok 0

A bank employee was fined 1,000 baht and given a lecture by Suvarnabhumi airport police station after he falsely shouted that there was bomb in a cardboard box he carried and thrown on the floor of the restricted zone of the car park.

The bank employee, identified only as Mr Aroon, drive his car into the restricted zone of the car park of Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday. He was stopped by a security guard, demanding a search of the car, but Aroon left a car, carrying a cardboard box and threw it in front of the guard and shouted “bomb, bomb”.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Airports of Thailand confident Suvarnabhumi safe from flooding

City Airways grounded: CAAT puts brakes on City Airways

16 flights delayed due to Don Mueang power outage

Leave a Reply