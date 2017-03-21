Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Phuket Chinese tour group seized assets sell-off raises B200mn

Tour bus in Thailand
PHUKET: The last of the assets seized by Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) from the now-defunct Phuket-based ‘zero-baht’ Chinese tour operator Tranlee Travel Co Ltd went under the hammer yesterday (Mar 20), bringing the total raised to state coffers to more than B200 million.

The auction, held at the Phuket City Municipality offices in Phuket Town, was the fourth and final session to see all 151 assets seized in raids last year auctioned off, with yesterday’s session raising more than B18mn.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

