Thailand Can Produce Favipiravir for COVID Patients

BANGKOK, May 7 (TNA) – Thailand now has the right to produce antiviral drug favipiravir to treat COVID-19 patients and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization is ordering ingredients for the production.

Government House wrote on its Facebook page that Thailand could start the production because the Department of Intellectual Property rejected a patent application for the drug after finding out that the company that developed it did not present any further innovation of the drug. As a result, no one had a patent on it.

