COVID-19 infection rate could delay Phuket's reopening, governor warns
PHUKET: The planned reopening of the province to fully-vaccinated international tourists from July 1 may not materialise if the number of daily infections continues at the current rate, with no sign of it dropping, governor Narong Woonciew has warned.
“We have set a target for the number of daily infections to go down to one digit by May 15 so that we can re-open the island to international tourists on July 1.”
