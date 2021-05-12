COVID-19 infection rate could delay Phuket’s reopening, governor warns





PHUKET: The planned reopening of the province to fully-vaccinated international tourists from July 1 may not materialise if the number of daily infections continues at the current rate, with no sign of it dropping, governor Narong Woonciew has warned.

“We have set a target for the number of daily infections to go down to one digit by May 15 so that we can re-open the island to international tourists on July 1.”

