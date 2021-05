BANGKOK, May 12 (TNA) – The Criminal Court temporarily released anti-government rally leaders Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan aka “Ammy The Bottom Blues” while postponing consideration of a request for bail from another rally leader Panupong Jaadnok.

Mr Parit and Mr Panupong had been detained for their protest on Sept 19 last year and Mr Chai-amorn for a royal portrait fire this year.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

