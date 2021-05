BANGKOK, May 7 (TNA) – The Criminal Court released rally leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul on bail of 200,000 baht on three conditions.

The court said she told it willingly that she accepted all conditions and her parents and a deputy rector of Thammasat University supervising students’ affairs said that they would have her meet the conditions the court set.

