American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing his two-month pregnant wife in Nan





A wanted American fugitive suspect was arrested this afternoon, May 6th, in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing his Thai two-month pregnant wife and brutally dumping her in an abandoned field in a garbage bin in Nan province last Monday, May 3rd.

J. B., 32, was wanted by the Nan police after vanishing from his residence when the body of his 32-year-old wife, Pitchaporn Kidchob, was discovered wrapped in a blanket in a garbage bin by the local police.

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

