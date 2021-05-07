May 7, 2021

American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing his two-month pregnant wife in Nan

Trash bin in Thailand

Trash bin in Thailand. Photo: MaewNam. CC BY-SA 2.0.


A wanted American fugitive suspect was arrested this afternoon, May 6th, in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing his Thai two-month pregnant wife and brutally dumping her in an abandoned field in a garbage bin in Nan province last Monday, May 3rd.

J. B., 32, was wanted by the Nan police after vanishing from his residence when the body of his 32-year-old wife, Pitchaporn Kidchob, was discovered wrapped in a blanket in a garbage bin by the local police.

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

