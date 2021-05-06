COVID-19 Vaccination for Expats, Foreign Diplomats





NONTHABURI, May 6 (TNA) – The Department of Disease Control prepares a special clinic for COVID-19 vaccination for expatriates and foreign diplomats at Bangrak Building.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said the government planned to develop herd immunity in the country by inoculating 70% of people living in Thailand against COVID-19 and expatriates were included right from the start.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



