COVID-19 Vaccination for Expats, Foreign Diplomats
NONTHABURI, May 6 (TNA) – The Department of Disease Control prepares a special clinic for COVID-19 vaccination for expatriates and foreign diplomats at Bangrak Building.
Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said the government planned to develop herd immunity in the country by inoculating 70% of people living in Thailand against COVID-19 and expatriates were included right from the start.
