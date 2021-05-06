May 6, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID-19 Vaccination for Expats, Foreign Diplomats

1 min read
2 mins ago TN
AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine vials.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine vials. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.


NONTHABURI, May 6 (TNA) – The Department of Disease Control prepares a special clinic for COVID-19 vaccination for expatriates and foreign diplomats at Bangrak Building.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said the government planned to develop herd immunity in the country by inoculating 70% of people living in Thailand against COVID-19 and expatriates were included right from the start.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

A shot in the arm: foreign residents and their eligibility for a vaccine jab

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

18 COVID deaths, 1,911 new cases on Thursday

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Recovered COVID-19 Patients Encouraged To Donate Plasma

6 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19 Vaccination for Expats, Foreign Diplomats

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

New COVID-19 clusters in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

A shot in the arm: foreign residents and their eligibility for a vaccine jab

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

6 hours ago TN

Disabled