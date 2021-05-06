A shot in the arm: foreign residents and their eligibility for a vaccine jab

A shot in the arm: foreign residents and their eligibility for a vaccine jab1 min read
Thailand’s foreign residents are often left scratching their heads at the confusing and sometimes apparently contradictory information on Covid-19 vaccines and their eligibility for a jab.
While many Thais are talking about their Covid-19 vaccine choices, if indeed there are any, and vaccination schedules, a large number of expats have been left clueless as to whether they have access to vaccines and if so, which, when and how.
By Thai PBS World