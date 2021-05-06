May 6, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

A shot in the arm: foreign residents and their eligibility for a vaccine jab

1 min read
5 hours ago TN
A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient

A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando) / U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.


Thailand’s foreign residents are often left scratching their heads at the confusing and sometimes apparently contradictory information on Covid-19 vaccines and their eligibility for a jab.

While many Thais are talking about their Covid-19 vaccine choices, if indeed there are any, and vaccination schedules, a large number of expats have been left clueless as to whether they have access to vaccines and if so, which, when and how.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19 Vaccination for Expats, Foreign Diplomats

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

18 COVID deaths, 1,911 new cases on Thursday

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Recovered COVID-19 Patients Encouraged To Donate Plasma

6 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19 Vaccination for Expats, Foreign Diplomats

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

New COVID-19 clusters in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

A shot in the arm: foreign residents and their eligibility for a vaccine jab

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

6 hours ago TN

Disabled