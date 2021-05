A total of 1,964 teachers of maths and science under the Office of the Basic Education Commission due to be laid off in September have sought help from the Education Ministry.

Somkid Homnet, president of the People’s Sector Network against Corruption, said the teachers have been employed under a special project to improve the kingdom’s teaching standard in maths and science since 2018.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts