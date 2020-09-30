September 30, 2020

Education Minister orders inspection of teachers’ professional licenses

School students in Thailand

School students in Krabi Town. Photo: kallerna.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Education Minister, Nataphol Teepsuwan, says he has received numerous complaints, not only about cases of student abuse, but also about education fees and other issues. He has instructed the Office of the Private Education Commission (OPEC) to examine these issues and find solutions, including an inspection of the professional licenses of school teachers.

Mr. Nataphol said the commission is now focusing on three main issues. The first deals with physical abuse of students. According to the current regulations, violators are subject to warnings, probation, point deductions or taking part in behavioral adjustment activities. The second issue concerns babysitters, as they don’t have teaching duties. The third is tuition fees, which must comply with the rules and regulations. Furthermore, the Teachers’ Council will look into teachers’ professional licenses.

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

