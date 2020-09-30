Foreign teachers arrested in the Northeast over B27m masks swindle





Two language teachers, from the Philippines and Cameroon, have been arrested in the Northeast for alleged involvement in a face mask fraud that cost investors about 27 million baht.

Pol Maj Gen Jirapop Puridet, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, said on Wednesday that Filipino Tanko Romo Jr, 27, was arrested in Kantharawichai district of Maha Sarakham, and Cameroonian Asaka Mbah, 38, in Nong Nakham district of Khon Kaen, both on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



