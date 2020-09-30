September 30, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Foreign teachers arrested in the Northeast over B27m masks swindle

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
Parked Thai Police pickup

Parked Thai Police pickup. Photo: Love Krittaya / Wikimedia Commons.


Two language teachers, from the Philippines and Cameroon, have been arrested in the Northeast for alleged involvement in a face mask fraud that cost investors about 27 million baht.

Pol Maj Gen Jirapop Puridet, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, said on Wednesday that Filipino Tanko Romo Jr, 27, was arrested in Kantharawichai district of Maha Sarakham, and Cameroonian Asaka Mbah, 38, in Nong Nakham district of Khon Kaen, both on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Foreign teachers arrested in the Northeast over B27m masks swindle 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

7 Thai tourists killed, 40 injured in bus-lorry road accident in Korat

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Wild elephant electrocuted at caravan park in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Man killed after driving car into Khon Kaen canal

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand Welcomes Select Groups of Visitors

44 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records five new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine on Wednesday

56 mins ago TN
1 min read

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airports to Be Ready for Restored Traveling

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close