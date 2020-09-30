Foreign teachers arrested in the Northeast over B27m masks swindle

Foreign teachers arrested in the Northeast over B27m masks swindle1 min read
Two language teachers, from the Philippines and Cameroon, have been arrested in the Northeast for alleged involvement in a face mask fraud that cost investors about 27 million baht.
Pol Maj Gen Jirapop Puridet, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, said on Wednesday that Filipino Tanko Romo Jr, 27, was arrested in Kantharawichai district of Maha Sarakham, and Cameroonian Asaka Mbah, 38, in Nong Nakham district of Khon Kaen, both on Tuesday.
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST