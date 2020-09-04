Fri. Sep 4th, 2020

Four Cameroonians, Three Thais Arrested in Isan over Face Mask Scam

A pack of face masks

A pack of face masks. Photo: De an Sun / Unsplash.


BANGKOK, September 3 (TNA) – Four Cameroonians and three Thais have been arrested for swindling over 12 million baht in a face mask scam.

The seven suspects have allegedly conspired to operate a fraudulent export company and lured victims in Hong Kong and South Korea to a bogus face mask trade.

Pol Lt General Phantana Nutchanat said police seized bogus packages, bank accounts and other items at various locations in the northeastern provinces of Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham and Kalasin.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

