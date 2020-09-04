Fri. Sep 4th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Four COVID-19 cases, three pubs closed after first local transmission in 100 days

1 min read
22 mins ago TN
Volkswagen minivan bar in Bangkok

Volkswagen minivan reconfigured to serve as steetside bar in Bangkok. Photo: Mark Fisher.


The government announced confirmation of four new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, including the first recent community infection revealed on Thursday – whch led to the temporary closure of the pubs where he had worked as a DJ.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the four new cases took the overall tally to 3,431. With no new fatalities since June 2, the death toll remained at 58.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Four COVID-19 cases, three pubs closed after first local transmission in 100 days 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Two western tourists to be deported for catching protected marine species

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

House debates hormone injections to reduce male sex drive to prevent rape

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

Two returnees infected with COVID-19 in State Quarantine

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Four Cameroonians, Three Thais Arrested in Isan over Face Mask Scam

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Four COVID-19 cases, three pubs closed after first local transmission in 100 days

22 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two western tourists to be deported for catching protected marine species

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut meets flood-hit villagers in Sukhothai

16 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close