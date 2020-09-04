Four COVID-19 cases, three pubs closed after first local transmission in 100 days

Four COVID-19 cases, three pubs closed after first local transmission in 100 days1 min read
The government announced confirmation of four new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, including the first recent community infection revealed on Thursday – whch led to the temporary closure of the pubs where he had worked as a DJ.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the four new cases took the overall tally to 3,431. With no new fatalities since June 2, the death toll remained at 58.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS