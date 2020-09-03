Two returnees infected with COVID-19 in State Quarantine





BANGKOK, Sept 3 (TNA) — The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Thursday reported two more cases of coronavirus disease in state quarantine over a 24-hour period, the 101st day without any domestic case in Thailand since May.

The CCSA said one of the new cases was a 22-year-old male student, who arrived from Indonesia on Aug 20 on the same flight as two previously confirmed cases.

He was quarantined in Chon Buri province and his infection was confirmed by his second test on Tuesday.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

