House debates hormone injections to reduce male sex drive to prevent rape

Injection Syringe

Injection Syringe. Photo: Pixnio.


The injection of a hormone to reduce the sex drive of convicted sex offenders was debated at length in Thailand’s House of Representatives on Wednesday, following the presentation of a report on the prevention of rape and other sexual offences by a House committee.

The other proposal in the report calls for the mandatory collection of DNA from convicted sex offenders, to reduce repeat offending after release from the prison.

