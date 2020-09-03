House debates hormone injections to reduce male sex drive to prevent rape

House debates hormone injections to reduce male sex drive to prevent rape1 min read
The injection of a hormone to reduce the sex drive of convicted sex offenders was debated at length in Thailand’s House of Representatives on Wednesday, following the presentation of a report on the prevention of rape and other sexual offences by a House committee.
The other proposal in the report calls for the mandatory collection of DNA from convicted sex offenders, to reduce repeat offending after release from the prison.
By Thai PBS World