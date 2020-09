TAK, September 2 (TNA) – Six Chinese nationals have been arrested for illegal entry into Thailand by crossing the Moei River, a natural borderline between Thailand and Myanmar.

The arrests early Wednesday morning came as Thai authorities tightened border control measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the number of infections in Myanmar has jumped for many days.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts