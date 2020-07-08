July 8, 2020

Borders Sealed to Prevent Illegal Migrants Spreading COVID-19

Thai Border Patrol Police uniform

Thai Border Patrol officer. Photo: Payakh.


BANGKOK, July 8 (TNA) — The chief of defence forces has ordered subordinates to seal off the border on the concern that illegal migrant workers could bring in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Lt Gen Apisit Nuchbusaba, spokesman of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, said defence forces chief Gen Pornpipat Benyasri ordered borderline forces to stand guard along the border to block illegal immigrants in order to help control COVID-19 in the country.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

Thai cabinet endorses same-sex marriage bill

Thailand to Host MotoGP for 5 More Years

Two new coronavirus infections recorded in Thailand

