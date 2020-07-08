Borders Sealed to Prevent Illegal Migrants Spreading COVID-19

Borders Sealed to Prevent Illegal Migrants Spreading COVID-191 min read
BANGKOK, July 8 (TNA) — The chief of defence forces has ordered subordinates to seal off the border on the concern that illegal migrant workers could bring in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Lt Gen Apisit Nuchbusaba, spokesman of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, said defence forces chief Gen Pornpipat Benyasri ordered borderline forces to stand guard along the border to block illegal immigrants in order to help control COVID-19 in the country.
