Borders Sealed to Prevent Illegal Migrants Spreading COVID-19





BANGKOK, July 8 (TNA) — The chief of defence forces has ordered subordinates to seal off the border on the concern that illegal migrant workers could bring in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Lt Gen Apisit Nuchbusaba, spokesman of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, said defence forces chief Gen Pornpipat Benyasri ordered borderline forces to stand guard along the border to block illegal immigrants in order to help control COVID-19 in the country.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



