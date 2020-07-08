Security increased in Yala to brace for insurgent attacks

Security increased in Yala to brace for insurgent attacks1 min read
Security, in the Muang district of Thailand’s southern border province of Yala, has been stepped up, and Buddhist communities have been warned to exercise extra caution and watch out for strangers, as security authorities are bracing for possible attacks by southern insurgents.
People entering the district township by car, motorcycle and public transport, are being subjected to searches and identification checks by police and military personnel manning roadblocks on all the roads leading to the township.
By Thai PBS World