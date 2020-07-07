Travelers can apply for discount air fares and hotel rooms from July 15th





People interested in hotel and air fare discounts can register via www.เราเที่ยวด้วยกัน.com (We Tour Together program) from July 15th, 6am to 9pm, said Mr. Yutthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Under the program, the 40% discounts will be limited to five million hotel nights and two million air tickets, with the entitlement to air fare discounts connected to the hotel bookings.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



