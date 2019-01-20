Thailand to Make Largest Sticky Rice with Mango





BANGKOK, Jan 19 (TNA) – The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has cooperated with several public and private agencies, including Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in organising the event to make the world’s largest sticky rice with mango.

Some 10,000 Chinese tourists will be invited and join in eating the Thai dessert. The event will be held near the Muang Thong Thani lake, starting from 2 pm. It will be broadcast live by MCOT HD 30, at 6.30 p.m.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

